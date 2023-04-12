Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Mitek Systems worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

About Mitek Systems

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,752. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.03 million, a P/E ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.