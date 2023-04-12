Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 367.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. 661,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.