Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $404,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314,536 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.43. 1,018,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

