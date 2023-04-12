Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 278,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,401. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

