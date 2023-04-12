Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EMR traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

