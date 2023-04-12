Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 17,285 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 266,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 646,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,604. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

