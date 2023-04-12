Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 185 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $173.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

