Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Islay Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 8.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,997,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,443.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,854,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,087. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

