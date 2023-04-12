Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

