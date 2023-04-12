Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $107.36 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.