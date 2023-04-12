Scotiabank Boosts Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 144,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,144. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
