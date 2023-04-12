Scotiabank Boosts Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 144,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,144. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.