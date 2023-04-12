Scotiabank Increases Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$6.75

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 417,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,183. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

