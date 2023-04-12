Scotiabank Increases Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$6.75

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ORLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Orla Mining Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 417,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,183. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
