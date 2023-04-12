scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

SCPH opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.46. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.38.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

