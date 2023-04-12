SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.60

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 79132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $111,792.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SES AI in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

