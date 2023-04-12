Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys Shares of 12,001 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360,734 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

