SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.21 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $472.69 million and approximately $55.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,996.95 or 0.99995115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002199 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38739761 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $53,234,995.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.