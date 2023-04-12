Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.40–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$270.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.35) EPS.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,259. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
