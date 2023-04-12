Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.40–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$270.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.35) EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,259. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

