Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.68

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.68 and traded as low as C$47.12. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.97, with a volume of 21,628 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Sprott Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.31.
Sprott Increases Dividend
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Read More
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.