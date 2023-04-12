Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.68

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.68 and traded as low as C$47.12. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.97, with a volume of 21,628 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Sprott Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.22%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

