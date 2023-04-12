SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,988.00.

SSEZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

SSE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSE stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

