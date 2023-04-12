St James House (LON:SJH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51). 4,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.54).
St James House Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
St James House Company Profile
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
