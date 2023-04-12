Status Price Reaches $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Status has a market cap of $110.33 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00028626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.98 or 1.00100190 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,866,344,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,866,344,039.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02842175 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $18,293,348.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

