Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST) Announces $0.25 Final Dividend

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SSTGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Steamships Trading Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.94.

About Steamships Trading

(Get Rating)

Steamships Trading Company Limited engages in the shipping, transport, property, and hotel businesses in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Hotels and Property, Logistics, and Commercial and Investment. It offers scheduled services to manufacturers, wholesalers, and liner carriers; depot services comprising equipment hire, warehousing, and bonded or unbonded yard storage; short and long term vessel charters specialized in shallow water river shipping; and develops, implements, and supports intermodal logistics solutions linked to land-based services, such as road transport, cargo handling, storage, customs clearance, lay down areas, and warehousing.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Steamships Trading (ASX:SST)

Receive News & Ratings for Steamships Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steamships Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.