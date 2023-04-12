Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST) Announces $0.25 Final Dividend

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.94.

Steamships Trading Company Limited engages in the shipping, transport, property, and hotel businesses in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Hotels and Property, Logistics, and Commercial and Investment. It offers scheduled services to manufacturers, wholesalers, and liner carriers; depot services comprising equipment hire, warehousing, and bonded or unbonded yard storage; short and long term vessel charters specialized in shallow water river shipping; and develops, implements, and supports intermodal logistics solutions linked to land-based services, such as road transport, cargo handling, storage, customs clearance, lay down areas, and warehousing.

