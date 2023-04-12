Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,291 call options on the company. This is an increase of 225% compared to the typical volume of 1,322 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $144.70. 813,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $160.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

