StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.