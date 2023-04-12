StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

