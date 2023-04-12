StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

