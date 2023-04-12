StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.21 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

