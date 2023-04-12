StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s 8th Largest Position

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516,552 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises approximately 2.6% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 0.36% of StoneCo worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 2,985,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,386. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

