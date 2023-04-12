Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Shares Down 0.3%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.31. 150,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 139,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

