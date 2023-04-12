Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.70. 36,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 90,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive U.S. Energy ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile
The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.
