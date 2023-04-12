Summit Global Investments Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLV opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

