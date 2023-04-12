Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.