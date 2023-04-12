Summit Global Investments Purchases 117 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NYSE ACN opened at $286.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.58. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $333.95. The company has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

