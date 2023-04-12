Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kroger were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.