Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Head to Head Survey

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Summit Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and Summit Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Summit Materials 0 5 7 0 2.58

Profitability

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 347.15%. Summit Materials has a consensus target price of $34.36, suggesting a potential upside of 30.17%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Summit Materials.

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% Summit Materials 11.28% 7.58% 3.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Summit Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -4.30 Summit Materials $2.41 billion 1.30 $275.94 million $2.26 11.71

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summit Materials beats 5E Advanced Materials on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

