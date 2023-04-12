SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 5.2%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.48. 421,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 851,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

SunOpta Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $975.72 million, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

