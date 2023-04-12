Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.08. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 43,496 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 3.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In related news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

