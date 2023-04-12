Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.00

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 450,654 shares trading hands.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.51. The firm has a market cap of £17.56 million, a P/E ratio of -910.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

