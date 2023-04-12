Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 307 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

AMGN stock opened at $251.43 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

