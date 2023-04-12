Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$7.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.10.

TVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.44. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

