Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Stock Up 5.4 %

Tarena International stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

