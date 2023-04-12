Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) fell 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 850,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,347% from the average session volume of 58,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Tasty Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70.

Tasty Company Profile



Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

