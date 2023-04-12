Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

THQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 5,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,278. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

