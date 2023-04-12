Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,507,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 2,192,050 shares.The stock last traded at $8.17 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VIV. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $56,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,632,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 889,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

