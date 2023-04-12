Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2417 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.6 %

Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.