Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.69. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3,447,120 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.
Tellurian Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tellurian
Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.