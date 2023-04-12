Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.69. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3,447,120 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,749,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 16,167,552 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.