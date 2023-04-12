Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $741.66 million and approximately $78.64 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004802 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004491 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001467 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,277,411,249 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,006,706,452 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

