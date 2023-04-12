TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.14 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $224.22 million and $32.14 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00060635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,567,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,479,696 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

