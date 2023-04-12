Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.20. 47,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 83,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 158.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 2,600.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

