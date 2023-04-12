The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,950,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,335,705. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.