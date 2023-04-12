The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.11

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.20. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 63,865 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $919,000.
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
