The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.11

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.20. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 63,865 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 61,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $919,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.